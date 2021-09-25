After allegedly attempting to steal a car, two teenagers were shot.

Two adolescent males were shot by a motorist early Friday morning while reportedly attempting to carjack at a gas station in Cook County, Illinois, authorities said.

The 16-year-old boys, whose identities have not been revealed, allegedly stole a vehicle from a Mobil station in Hoffman Estates, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to WGN-TV 9, an unidentified man with a legal concealed carry card then took out a revolver and fired rounds at the stolen vehicle as the teens fled the area. It was unclear whether the man was the owner of the automobile.

According to authorities, the teenagers abandoned the car a short distance from the scene. By the time the cops came, both had vanished.

Chicago police said they were summoned to the Humboldt Park neighborhood on a report of a shooting less than two hours later. Two 16-year-old lads claimed to have been shot at that site, however this claim was later proven to be false.

A gunshot wound to the left shoulder and back was sustained by one of the lads. He was transferred in critical condition from West Suburban Hospital to Stroger.

The other adolescent suspect was shot in the leg but is said to be doing well at West Suburban Hospital.

After questioning the two teenagers, who apparently told them contradictory versions, Chicago police were able to piece things together and discover that the incident occurred in Hoffman Estates.

According to Hoffman Estates Sgt. John Bending, the two were questioned as persons of interest in the carjacking. There was no word on whether the guy who shot them would face charges.

Jennifer Emberton, a neighbor, said of the incident, “I live down the street and work right here.” “It’s a little frightening.”

The incident occurred just days after a 21-year-old woman was kidnapped and carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago’s Belmont Heights area on Tuesday night.

The woman was reportedly exiting her vehicle in the 3500 block of North Orange Avenue when the incident occurred. Two men approached her and demanded her possessions. According to CBS Chicago, one of the suspects held a gun to her neck.

The woman handed up her purse and phone to the men, who then drove away in her car.

The victim was not hurt. There have been no arrests.