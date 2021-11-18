After allegedly attempting to shoot deputies in a standoff, a 14-year-old will be tried as an adult.

According to the Associated Press, a 14-year-old girl who reportedly attempted to shoot deputies during a standoff in Florida earlier this year will be tried as an adult.

Her public defender and prosecutor determined that the child was fit to stand trial and understood the legal weight of the allegations filed against her after she was questioned by a judge on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, the girl was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, burglary of a house while armed, and criminal mischief causing damage of $1,000 or more.

She and a 12-year-old kid were involved in a standoff on June 1 when they allegedly broke into a house and opened fire on Volusia County Sheriff’s officials. However, according to records released by the sheriff’s office, this wasn’t the girl’s first brush with the law.

She was charged with grand theft in 2018 after allegedly stealing a $1,500 puppy. According to the Associated Press, she was sentenced to an adolescent court for the misdemeanor but did not comply with the terms of her sentence.

She had to obtain mental health examinations multiple times in the same year for kicking and biting her mother, throwing pebbles at a supervisor at a facility for troubled youths, snatching a knife while arguing with her siblings, and smashing a living room mirror with a bat.

She was also subjected to additional mental health examinations in 2019, first after threatening to commit suicide and again after revealing that she attempted to overdose fatally on prescription medicines, according to the reports. In April, the girl ignited five fires in a rural area.

According to sheriff’s records, the 12-year-old child who also took part in the June standoff had previously threatened to kill another student and thrown a brick at a school supervisor.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After arguing with staff over her wish to go outside and capture lizards, the youngster and a 12-year-old boy ran away from a children’s home.

Prosecutors claim the two stormed into a home and armed themselves with weapons they discovered inside, including an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun, and a.22-caliber pistol. This is a condensed version of the information.