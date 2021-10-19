After allegations of a’suspicious package,’ Manchester Airport was evacuated.

Passengers and workers were evacuated from Manchester Airport after a’suspicious package’ was discovered.

At around 3.20 p.m. today, police were dispatched to Terminal Two of the airport after a complaint of a’suspicious package’ being discovered.

The terminal was evacuated as ‘per regular protocol,’ according to a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson, and a cordon was in place.

According to the Manchester Evening News, they said: “At around 3.20pm today, police were alerted to a suspicious package in Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2. (October 19 2021).

“The terminal has been evacuated as per regular protocol, and a cordon has been erected as a precautionary measure while an evaluation is conducted.”

Terminal Two has been evacuated, according to an airport official.

As a result of the incident, they stated, flights scheduled to operate in and out of Terminal Two will most likely be redirected to Terminal One.

According to the spokesperson: “A controlled evacuation is taking place in Terminal Two following a report of a suspicious package, as is customary protocol.

“We are in constant contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are in charge of the response, and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

According to one man, he, his sister, and her family were relocated from one end of the terminal to the other.

He described the environment as “quiet,” adding that his family had been relocated to the gate area, away from the shops and duty-free areas.

According to reports, the evacuation was triggered by a ‘trigger’ as someone passed through security.

A suspicious package was allegedly discovered by a security scanner.

The baggage item was investigated by the police.

The situation was photographed with a barrier in place and cops blocking off Terminal 2.

It’s been reported that a number of flights have been canceled.