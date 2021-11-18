After allegations of a’man with a weapon,’ armed police arrive on the estate.

After allegations of a man spotted ‘with a weapon,’ armed police descended on a peaceful Merseyside area early today.

While the force helicopter flew overhead, roads on the estate in Bowland Drive, Litherland, were closed.

The police presence looked to be centred near a One Vison housing association block of flats.

In the park, the Vigilantes batter and stamp on the flasher.

Later in the day, the police operation was toned back, although policemen could still be spotted inside the Bowland Drive property.

Residents expressed their surprise at today’s events.

A police helicopter had been circling, according to one of them.

The resident, who did not want to be identified, said: “We observed a total of eight or nine police cars arrive on the scene. I also noticed a helicopter hovering around.

“Someone called to report a young man yelling about possessing a gun. They had shut down the road. There were a lot of cops on the scene. The armed unit was also present. They wouldn’t even let me go this morning to get the newspaper.

“The helicopter shook the house when it flew above. Was at an all-time low. A swarm of police cars sped down the road as well.

“My friend sent me a message claiming that a man had a gun. This morning, there were a lot of cops about.” Another person stated: “This morning, I awoke to the sound of a helicopter hovering overhead.

“There were numerous police cars present, and some of the cops were armed.

“This is a charming small street, and it’s the first time I’ve come across anything like it.”

Another person stated: “I noticed police officers walking up and down the street. I couldn’t figure out what it was. It’s very silent in this area.

“At roughly 9.30 a.m., the road was still closed. The helicopter was also in the air.

“We couldn’t leave the house because the cops wouldn’t let us.”

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Officers were dispatched to Bowland Drive in Liverpool at around 6.10 a.m. this morning (Thursday, November 18) to investigate a report of a man’s safety.

“Armed officers were dispatched after more reports of a guy in possession of an unknown weapon, despite the fact that no threats or injuries were reported to the public.

“On Bowland, a scene has been set.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”