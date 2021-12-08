After allegations of abuse at the New Hampshire Youth Detention Center, 102 lawsuits have been filed.

During 430 men and women have come forward in the last two years, alleging 150 staff members of sexual misconduct at the child detention center over a 60-year period. According to the Associated Press, the center has been under investigation since 2019. Eleven former employees have been charged with criminal offenses.

According to the Associated Press, claims include staff workers suffocating children, burning them with cigarettes, hitting them until they were unconscious, and shattering their bones. He further claimed that youngsters were sometimes handcuffed or strapped naked to their beds for weeks or months in solitary confinement.

The 102nd lawsuit was filed by Rilee on Wednesday. Attorney General John Formella had just announced that two of the cases will be dismissed the day before.

“The vast majority of these lawsuits are filed with very little information about the claims,” Formella added. “There is a requirement for the State to have enough information about these allegations.” “The fact that the State is bringing these motions should in no way be interpreted as a lack of support for crime victims,” Formella said, adding that the suits might be refiled with further material.

Rilee, on the other hand, claims that the state is “revictimizing them for recounting their tales,” and that his clients are not being treated with the decency and respect that they deserve.

“The notion that the state has sufficient information to defend these cases is ludicrous,” he added, noting that the state is prosecuting the same workers who abused, raped, and tormented the survivors.

In May, a court dismissed a class action lawsuit, leaving just the lead plaintiff’s claims unaffected and sparking a deluge of nearly identical individual lawsuits against the state and former employees in the months since.

While one section of the attorney general's office has been defending the state in court, the criminal division began an investigation into the center and its operations in 2019. The 11 former staffers detained in April have been charged with nearly 100 counts of sexually assaulting or assisting in the sexual assault of more than a dozen juveniles.