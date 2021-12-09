After Alisson takes the field against AC Milan, Liverpool captaincy order under Jurgen Klopp is set.

On Tuesday night, Alisson played a key role in Liverpool’s win over AC Milan, demonstrating how Jurgen Klopp has restructured the club’s leadership group this season.

As a much-changed Reds side earned a comeback victory at the San Siro, the Brazilian goalkeeper was wearing the captain’s armband.

Despite making eight changes from the side that beat Wolves at the last minute, Alisson’s selection as captain was unsurprising considering what Klopp disclosed about Liverpool’s captaincy hierarchy in September.

“We had three captains in Hendo, Milly, and Virg, and the players voted for another three,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated. “Trent, Robbo, and Alisson Becker were the winners.

“It was only that, because of the number of injuries we had last year, we didn’t have anyone from the players’ committee present on the field at times.

“That’s why I decided to expand the group to six people.”

When Henderson was replaced after 68 minutes against Wolves last Saturday, Van Dijk assumed the captaincy.

In Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Arsenal earlier this season, the Dutchman commanded the team from the start.

Alexander-Arnold first led the Reds out as captain against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League a year ago today.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with a team that was similar to the unfamiliar one that faced Milan, with Academy graduates Leighton Clarkson and Billy Koumetio both making appearances.

Alexander-Arnold expressed his satisfaction in being chosen to lead the squad out for a European game after the game.

“Obviously, it’s always been a dream, and playing on Champions League nights is always amazing,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s a very gratifying time for me and the folks that helped me achieve this.”

“Obviously, you have to appreciate the manager and the coaching staff for selecting me to captain the squad tonight.”

“On a personal level, it was a very proud night for me.” I suppose I’ll remember tonight fondly because it was my first time as captain.”