After Alessandro Del Piero’s Champions League claim, Liverpool may enrage Sir Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool must start thinking about the future of their aging attack, and Jurgen Klopp may find the answer at Manchester United, where Anthony Martial is pushing to leave in January.

The last time a player moved directly from Liverpool to Manchester United was in 1964, and it appears doubtful that this will happen now.

Theo Squires of The Washington Newsday examines if FSG should now contemplate breaching one of English football’s long-standing unspoken norms in light of Anthony Martial’s desire to leave Old Trafford in January.

Anthony wants to quit the club in January, according to his agent Philippe Lamboley. "All he has to do now is play. He has stated that he would not be staying in January, and I will speak with the club as soon as possible."

Inter Milan’s hardest opponent in the Champions League round of 16 could be Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, according to Italian football star Alessandro Del Piero.

The current Serie A champions placed second in Group D and might face Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, or Lille in the knockout stages.

Despite the possibility of facing City or Bayern, the Juventus veteran hopes Inter is assigned to the’strongest team,’ Liverpool.

“I’d prefer Liverpool, because they’re the strongest!” he quipped on Sky Sports.

The draw will take place at 11 a.m. GMT on Monday, December 13th.

Liverpool might face Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Villarreal, or RB Salzburg in addition to Inter.

