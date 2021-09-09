After alarming A&E performance, a watchdog sets limits on Liverpool hospitals.

In July, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) undertook a quick assessment of the emergency departments and surgical wards at the Royal Liverpool Hospital and Aintree Hospital, both of which are administered by Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LUHFT).

Although the inspection report has yet to be released, concerns regarding how quickly patients were examined in A&E, risk management, and safe treatment delivery prompted urgent action.

Under Section 31 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008, CQC bosses placed requirements, requiring LUHFT to produce weekly updates on how managers are resolving the problems.

“The conditions broadly relate to the Emergency Department and the provision of safe care and treatment, the management of risk and effective senior management oversight in the Department, medical and surgical in-reach to the Department, ICE (online) referrals, improving initial triage so that service utlization is achieved,” according to a report to Liverpool NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) published yesterday.

“The CQC will review the Trust’s action plan to resolve this on a weekly basis.”

“This means we will be required to provide monthly progress updates to the CQC to demonstrate how we are meeting the requirements around time to triage, waiting times in the department, and timely access to a clinician,” said an internal email from Trust management to staff, which was leaked to the BBC.

The CQC “found patient safety concerns across our emergency departments due to the management of the impact of congestion and delays…,” according to the email.

“They are particularly concerned about our ability to rapidly assess patients, keep patients safe during extended waits, and safeguard patients from the risk of virus transmission.”

After chief executive Steve Warburton announced his resignation last week, the trust is going through a period of transition.

Mr Warburton was previously the chief executive of Aintree Hospital, which merged with the Royal Liverpool Hospital in 2018, and then took over as the new CEO of the LUHFT.

"After significant thought," he stated as he announced his departure.