After AJ and Kai’s paso, fans on BBC Strictly Come Dancing voice the identical criticism.

Following Saturday’s event, viewers of Strictly Come Dancing were dissatisfied with the judges’ scores.

After executing a Charleston to the tune The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys, BBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu topped the competition.

AJ Odudu, a TV broadcaster, was at the other end of the leaderboard.

Last week, AJ received a score of 39 out of a possible 40 for her spirited Charleston to Dorothy Provine’s Don’t Bring Lulu, Pinky and The Girls.

But with their paso doble to Ruelle’s Game Of Survival, AJ and her partner Kai Widdrington were at the bottom of the table tonight.

AJ received a six from Craig Revel-Horwood, who was followed by two sevens from Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

Anton du Beke was a little nicer to the two, awarding them an eight and bringing their total to 28.

However, viewers believed that AJ and Kai were under-represented.

“Think AJ deserved higher than those scores!!” Mitchell wrote on Twitter.

“I’m still trying to figure out this scoring,” Kira added.

“It wasn’t my favorite of her dances, but AJ deserved more – definitely more than a 6!” Becky commented.

Dawn wrote on Twitter: “AJ and Kai have been unfairly marked. Craig, in particular, is always underestimating her. It was not a 6.” “It wasn’t fantastic, but it wasn’t a 6,” Ricker remarked. Alexis had this to say: “I must have been watching a different dance since AJ and Kai’s paso gave me the goosebumps. It was fantastic.” “I realize AJ made a number of blunders there,” Russell continued, “but those judges comments sound a little harsh.” “Look did the judges watch the same dance we performed????” Millie tweeted. “Did the judges, watch what we did…AJ and Kai,” Jasmine remarked. Sean had this to say: “Sorry, but that dance was not only deserving of a 28. What is the matter with the judges tonight?” And here’s what Stacey had to say: “This week, I’m casting all of my votes for AJ and Kai… 6?! CRAIG, SHUTTAPPPP.”