After airing ‘jihadi lyrics,’ a Sheffield radio station could face fines.

According to a broadcast watchdog, a community radio station could face punishment after broadcasting a chant with “jihadi lyrics” that were a “indirect call to action.”

In December of last year, Sheffield-based Link FM broadcasted a chant known as a “Nasheed” twice during two breakfast programmes.

Following the broadcast, four complaints were filed with the broadcasting regulator, Ofcom.

Listeners said the Nasheed was called “Jundallah” and featured “jihadi lyrics” that “promoted terrorism,” according to an Ofcom report released on Tuesday.

Ofcom analyzed the Nasheed’s lyrics and determined that it violated two of the broadcast code’s regulations.

Nasheeds are a “well-established expression of Islamic faith,” according to the watchdog, with a “benign religious message and no aggressive overtones.”

But it added that a more recent type of Nasheeds, known as the “Jihadi Nasheed” which have a “war-like tone and tenor and can be used to create a violent Jihadi narrative”, have become more prevalent.

The licensee of the radio station, the Pakistan Muslim Centre, stated it was aware of the infringement and “wholeheartedly [apologised]for the blunder.”

It went on to say that it was a “unfortunate event… that we aim not to repeat in the future,” and that the presenter was “very sorry and shocked” after reading Ofcom’s Nasheed translation.

The centre stated that it had taken the presenter’s explanation seriously and that it did not need to notify the police or Prevent.

The licensee was aware of the potential harm that could have resulted, but maintained that it would have been “limited” because the Nasheed was broadcast in Arabic and the majority of the listeners spoke Urdu and English, according to the report.

The licensee said that the chant’s presenter did not know Arabic and that the segment had not been vetted before airing.

“We considered the lyrics transmitted an overriding message to listeners that aimed to condone, promote, and encourage violent Jihad as a legitimate manifestation of Islamic faith and exalt an ideology connected with Jihad, including martyrdom,” Ofcom stated.

“Terrorist organisations utilize Nasheeds with messages like those of Jundallah to entice potential recruits.”

