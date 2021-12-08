After aides were seen on camera laughing about a ‘Christmas party,’ Boris Johnson was encouraged to ‘come clean.’

Boris Johnson’s advisers laughed about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after a festive gathering was allegedly held in violation of lockdown regulations.

In December 2020, the Prime Minister’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, as well as other aides, were caught on camera laughing about a “fictitious” party.

Downing Street reiterated on Tuesday that there was no Christmas party and that all coronavirus protocols had been followed at all times.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, on the other hand, called on Mr Johnson to “come clean and apologise,” adding that it was “shameful” for aides to “lie and chuckle about those lies.”

Ms Stratton was seen fielding questions at a mock news conference on December 22 regarding a Downing Street Christmas party the previous Friday — the day of the alleged rule-breaking gathering – in footage obtained by ITV News.

“I just saw claims on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognize those reports?” Mr Oldfield inquired.

Ms Stratton replied, “I went home,” before pausing to determine the proper response.

Mr Oldfield prodded her for an answer during the practice, which was filmed as part of a later-abandoned proposal for Ms Stratton to lead televised news briefings.

He inquired, “Would the Prime Minister condone holding a Christmas party?”

“What’s the answer?” Ms. Stratton said, and personnel in the press room appeared to offer suggestions, one of whom stated, “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine.”

“Is it okay to eat cheese and drink wine?” Ms Stratton replied, “It was a business meeting,” which elicited chuckles from the audience.

“This is recorded,” Ms Stratton continued, before adding, “This fictional party was a business meeting… and it was not socially detached.”

The leaked tape was shot in the media room at 9 Downing Street, which had been rebuilt for the television broadcasts at a cost of £2.6 million before the proposal was scrapped.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police stated they are looking into the leaked footage for “possible breaches” of coronavirus legislation.

“There was no Christmas party,” a Downing Street spokesman claimed in reaction to ITV’s allegation. At all occasions, the Covid rules were observed.” Mr Johnson had previously declined to repeat the claim made by Downing Street that staff did. “The summary has come to an end.”