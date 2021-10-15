After agreeing with Pep Guardiola at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp criticizes Arsene Wenger’s intentions.

Jurgen Klopp has underlined his opposition to efforts to restructure the worldwide calendar of football.

And Klopp has made an emotional plea to the game’s regulatory authorities to reduce the amount of competitive activity in order to prevent burnout among the game’s best performers.

Following a Nations League third-place playoff between Belgium and Italy earlier this week, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois slammed UEFA for only being interested in “more money for a game on TV,” accusing the governing body of only being interested in “additional money for a game on TV.”

Arsene Wenger, who is now FIFA’s president of global football development, has pushed for a World Cup every two years, saying this week that “the great championships are something that everyone wants to play in.”

Klopp slammed the ideas after meeting with Wenger at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre last month, and the Reds boss has slammed the numerous plans to add additional fixtures to an already crammed schedule once more.

“Of course, with internationals, the issue is that the [domestic]manager isn’t precisely the proper person [to take the issue forward]because there are few managers that work for a club in England for a long time.”

“(Manchester City manager) Pep Guardiola raised the five subs issue again for the Carabao Cup because it is the appropriate thing to do when you are longer in the job.”

“We are the only country in the world that can make merely three substitutions.” You all accept everything we say. Nobody is concerned; you simply accept it.

“We can’t choose whatever courses we want to participate in, but we aren’t all active in athletics.”

“How can [a manager]think about more general problems other than saving their own lives in a hot seat when they come to a new club, say Watford?”

That’s a challenge. It’s just a challenge. There are a couple of managers that have an opinion, and they voice it, but nothing changes.” Klopp was speaking after confirming that Fabinho and Alisson Becker will fly directly to Madrid after being picked in the Brazil squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. “The summary has come to an end.”