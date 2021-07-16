After admitting to kidnapping and murdering a 3-month-old baby, a transgender woman faces gang rape charges.

After it was revealed that the victim had received injuries near her private parts, a 30-year-old transgender woman admitted to kidnapping and killing a 3-month-old baby in the Indian state of Maharashtra last week. She and her accomplice now face further gang rape accusations.

The woman, identified as Kanu Chogule in an earlier article, was accused of kidnapping the victim on July 9 at their south Mumbai home after the child’s parents refused to give her gift money for the child’s birth.

According to a recent article in the publication The Times of India, Kanu and an aide, named as Sonu, were later arrested by police when the victim’s family filed a complaint and the transgender lady confessed to the murder. Kanu further told authorities that the infant had been buried near the spot in a marshy section.

Authorities charged the two with fresh gang rape accusations and offenses under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act after receiving a post-mortem report on Monday that determined the kid drowned.

The Times of India quoted an unnamed police officer as saying, “According to the post-mortem report, there were some injuries near the girl’s private parts.” The officers’ blood samples have been obtained, and a DNA test will be conducted to establish who sexually attacked the child, according to the officer.

Senior police inspector Rajkumar Dongare told The Indian Express that the new charges against the two were brought under section 376 DB (penalty for gang rape on a woman under the age of 12) as well as pertinent parts of the 2012 POCSO Act.

Kanu and Sonu are presently in police custody, and their interrogation is still proceeding, according to authorities.

Despite the fact that the victim’s family members accused her of only claiming to be transgender, authorities have labeled Kanu as transgender in the cases.

The outlet quoted an investigating officer as saying, “We will send [Kanu] for a medical evaluation that will assist us determine whether [she]is a transgender person.”