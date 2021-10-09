After admission, The Chase host Bradley Walsh urges the player to’sit back down.’

After a contestant spoke about their employment, The Chase’s Bradley Walsh playfully advised them to’sit down’ again.

Penny, Suleiman, Leila, and Daniel were all vying for thousands of dollars against The Sinnerman.

Suleiman, a Londoner, was the first to speak.

For the cash builder, the 50-year-old took to the main stage, where he met presenter Bradley Walsh.

Bradley asked Suleiman what he did for a living as his first query.

“I’m an IT manager,” Suleiman explained.

But Bradley cut him off by yelling, “Boring!”

“It’s a little more intriguing,” Suleiman tried to explain his job, but Bradley piped in, “No, it’s not.”

“Pen that’s dull love isn’t it, what do you do for a living?” Bradley said to another contestant, Penny.

“I’m a former professional golf player, Brad,” Penny explained.

When Bradley returned his attention to Suleiman, he said: “Please have a seat. Get up, Penny, we’re having a conversation now.

“I need to get to Penny since she’s the one who interests me the most.

“You’re through to the final, [Suleiman], sit down.”

Suleiman, on the other hand, was unfazed by Bradley’s insults and earned a tidy £6,000 in the cash builder.