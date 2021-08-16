After addressing staff about his lost wedding ring, Dad was blown away.

After losing his wedding band during a family vacation to Liverpool city centre, a man said he was “blown away” by staff.

On the afternoon of Saturday August 14, Jonny Lewis, 40, from Sefton Park, cycled to the Museum of Liverpool with his four-year-old son Buddy, where he met his wife Sadie and daughter Rudy.

The family had planned to go camping, but it had to be canceled after Ruby, age seven, broke her arm after falling from a bunk bed earlier in the week.

READ MORE: A Merseyrail employee’s ‘regular life’ after winning £2.4 million in the lotto 17 years ago

Looking for ways to make up for a “missed weekend,” the family decided to visit the Liverpool Waterfront Museum, which they had not visited since before the pandemic.

Jonny, a social worker, told The Washington Newsday that he had been touring the museum with his “enthralled” children and wife before pausing for a cup of tea and a scone in the café.

Jonny, who married his nursing wife Sadie two years ago at the Florrie in Dingle, said he realized his wedding band was no longer on his finger as he sat at the table with his family.

“I was stunned,” Jonny said. I just have a watch and a ring, so when I realized it wasn’t there, I began searching for it.

“Then I remembered I’d gone for a swim earlier in the day and put my swimsuit in the locker, but I couldn’t recall if I’d left it there.

“I’d also arrived at the museum after riding from Aigburth with my four-year-old son, Buddy.

“He’s a natural on a bike, and we ride all the way up the front and up to the Pier Head, and I was beginning to wonder whether it had gone off while we were riding.

“I was upset, but my wife was much more relaxed and said we could replace it, but it had all of our family initials on it, and I needed to find it.”

While his wife took the, Jonny took a peek around the museum. “The summary has come to an end.”