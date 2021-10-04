After activists’ outrage over his views on diversity, MIT cancels a geophysicist’s lecture.

Following criticism of his views on campus diversity efforts, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology canceled a talk by geophysicist Dorian Abbot.

Following a This website opinion piece published in August, Abbot, an associate professor of geophysics at the University of Chicago, got backlash from MIT scholars for his views.

In an editorial post, Abbot and professor Ivan Marinovic blasted diversity, equity, and inclusion norms for “treating people as members of a group rather than as individuals, repeating the mistake that made the twentieth-century crimes possible.”

They said in the opinion post, “It regards humans as merely means to a purpose, putting importance to a statistic above the individuality of a human being.”

Many academics on social media criticized his viewpoint on college diversity efforts, claiming that his rhetoric damages people of color in universities and academia, with some slamming him for saying Nazi Germany “drove scholars out” as “an ideological state preoccupied with race.”

@henrifdrake stated, “By the way, many of us from the same privileged groups that Dorian Abbot imagines he is defending are outraged by his statements.” “We do not live in a meritocracy; DEI efforts are important and long overdue.”

“Imagine being a black student/worker in an atmosphere where someone like this is rewarded with one of the most prestigious platforms to speak,” @jeeminhrhim said.

According to the MIT Earth Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences website, he was scheduled to present at the Carlson Lecture, which “communicates intriguing new insights in climate science to the broader public.”

He tweeted on Sunday that the talk had been canceled.

“MIT’s EAPS department is a fantastic department with outstanding scientists that I like and respect. It was the department chair, not them, who decided to cancel my Carlson Lecture. In this situation, the chair is a decent person who made a wrong decision under duress,” he remarked in a tweet.”

“I forgive the activists who led the campaign against me,” he continued. Please don’t make personal attacks on them. They’re like fish in a sea of moral ambiguity. Some of the blame for their actions can be attributed to their elders, who have failed to help them form properly.”

