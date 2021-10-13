After accusing her of neglecting the child, a man sets fire to her and her 8-month-old son.

A guy was arrested in India for reportedly burning his wife and 8-month-old son on fire after accusing her of neglecting the child.

Bhavna Marwadi, 30, and her 8-month-old infant were the victims, and they were from a village in Gujarat’s western state.

After the horrific attack on Sunday evening, they were taken to the hospital with burns. According to The Times of India, the woman’s husband, 32-year-old Naresh Marwadi, was detained after the victim filed a complaint.

The pair reportedly fought on Sunday evening after Naresh accused his wife of failing to adequately care for their child. Bhavna walked into the kitchen after the intense quarrel and began cooking while holding the baby. Naresh followed her into the kitchen and allegedly poured kerosene on his wife, who was holding the baby, and set her on fire, according to Latestly.

Both the mother and the child were quickly engulfed in flames and cried for assistance. When a neighbor heard the screams, he hurried over to their house and assisted in putting out the fire. The event also resulted in minor burns to a neighbor. Meanwhile, Naresh saved the baby from Bhavna’s grasp, which was now engulfed in flames.

Bhavna received major burn injuries, while the newborn received minor burns, according to sources. According to the authorities, both victims are presently in stable condition.

Bhavna accused her husband of attempting to murder her and their son in her criminal case. According to the police, the couple has been married for four years.

A 29-year-old man from the Indian state of Telangana was arrested earlier this week for setting fire to his in-laws after his estranged wife left him. According to police, the culprit, known as Sai Krishna, barged into the victims’ home and doused them in gasoline before setting them on fire. The victims, T. Sagar Rao, 54, and his 50-year-old wife, T. Rama, both suffered severe burn injuries. Krishna fled the area after the incident and later went to a private hospital to be treated for minor burn injuries. After he was released from the hospital, the police arrested him.