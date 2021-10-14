After accusing Bill de Blasio of misusing a security detail, the NYC Investigations Chief resigns.

The chief of the New York City Department of Investigation (DOI), Margaret Garnett, resigned a week after the agency released a report about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s illegal use of his security detail.

According to a statement released by the Justice Department on Wednesday, Garnett will begin working as a Deputy U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York next month. She is scheduled to depart the DOI on November 10, according to The New York Times.

“Margaret was a famous U.S. Attorney’s Assistant. She oversaw some of the Office’s most important investigations and prosecutions, as well as mentoring countless AUSAs [Assistant United States Attorneys] “The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, stated. “Her illustrious public service career leaves no doubt that she will be an outstanding Deputy United States Attorney.” The Department of Investigation (DOI) released a report on October 7 detailing how de Blasio allegedly “misused” his security detail for personal and political gain. The report is the result of a months-long inquiry begun by the DOI in August of this year.

Inspector Howard Redmond, who is in charge of the mayor’s family’s security detail, “actively impeded and sought to thwart this investigation, impeding DOI’s efforts to gather the complete facts regarding these claims,” according to the detailed 49-page report.

De Blasio allegedly employed NYPD Intelligence Bureau’s Executive Protection Unit (EPU) officers to transport his 2020 presidential campaign staffers and family members, according to the DOI.

At least one EPU member assisted Chiara de Blasio in moving her stuff from her Brooklyn apartment to Gracie Mansion.

According to Gothamist, Garnett wrote in her resignation letter that she joined the Department of Investigation “during a time of crisis.” She also stated that she accepted the position “on the condition that I be allowed to utilize DOI’s lawful authority based solely on my independent professional opinion and the public interest.” Garnett criticized de Blasio’s usage of his security detail to serve his family, especially his son Dante, during a press conference last week.

According to the New York Post, “in practice, what is occurring is that, you know, it’s not security; it’s effectively a concierge service, largely for Dante.”

