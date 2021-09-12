After accusations that he ‘huddles’ with oil lobbyists, Joe Manchin attacks AOC.

Senator Joe Manchin slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-claim Cortez’s that he had “weekly huddles” with fossil fuel lobbyists to design legislation during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, calling it “completely incorrect.”

“Manchin has weekly huddles with Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to draft so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel bills,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democratic lawmaker who represents portions of Queens and the Bronx. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia, argued against a $3.5 trillion spending proposal she supports.

“I’m sick of this ‘bipartisan’ corruption masquerading as clear-eyed moderation,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Ocasio-Cortez was accused by Manchin of “simply speculating and saying things.”

“Everyone is welcome to come in and out of my house. “That is completely false,” he stated. “Those kinds of superlatives are dreadful. Continue dividing, dividing, dividing.”

When CNN host Dana Bash said that a number of Democrats have accused him of opposing clean energy provisions in the spending plan because of corporate donors, Manchin responded that he opposes the provisions because he believes the policy “makes no sense at all” and that the transition to green energy is already underway.

He explained, “They want to pay firms to do what they’re already doing.” “Taking billions of dollars and paying utilities to do what they’re going to do as market provisions makes no sense to me at all.”

Progressives have banded together behind the $3.5 trillion spending proposal, claiming that it is important for a long-term future. It has a number of progressive goals, such as climate-proof infrastructure and Medicare expansion.

Some moderate Democrats, on the other hand, are advocating for a more focused, bipartisan approach.

Both Manchin and Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema, a centrist Democrat, have announced they will vote nay on the plan in the Senate.

In response to Ocasio-op-ed Cortez’s in the Wall Street Journal, Manchin wrote, “I, for one, won’t support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs.”

On CNN on Sunday, he repeated his position, stating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “will not get” his support on the bill. This is a condensed version of the information.