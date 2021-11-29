After accidentally touching a live wire, a man was electrocuted, and his wife was killed while attempting to save him.

In India, a man and his wife perished after coming into contact with an overhead live wire near their family house. The pair did not have a valid building permission, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India. Dangal Singh, 42, was working on his house’s terrace when an overhead high-tension electricity cable was accidently touched. Jashoda Devi, Singh’s 38-year-old wife, heard her husband shouting and ran toward him. Devi suffered severe burns while attempting to save Singh, according to the Times of India.

The pair was sent to a government hospital nearby. Singh, on the other hand, died shortly after arriving, while Devi died of her injuries during treatment.

“On Sunday, the bodies were returned to their families after an autopsy. So far, no formal complaint has been filed in this case “A police officer, Manbahadur Singh, said the site.

Electric wires were placed in the area before the residences in Singh’s neighborhood were built, according to the state’s power agency. Officers stated the houses were built without the required permissions.

This comes barely a week after an electric shock killed a 15-year-old boy in Gujarat, India. When the adolescent and his companions climbed onto a train to film a “stunt,” one of them touched a high-voltage overhead wire. The youngster was thrown to the ground and died on the spot.

“When the adolescent was electrocuted, he climbed onto one of the wagons of a stalled goods train on track number 3 to take a selfie video. No one else was hurt as a result of the incident “The Indian Express spoke with a senior officer from the Sabarmati Railway Police Station.

In September, a 38-year-old man was electrocuted to death while attempting to plug in his cellphone charger in a flooded room. While attempting to save him, the victim’s wife and 10-year-old kid also died. When neighbors arrived at the house, they saw the three laying on the floor.