After accidentally discovering that his minor sister had been raped by his father, the boy kills himself.

Investigators claim that a child in India committed suicide after learning by accident that his younger sister had been raped by their father.

On Saturday, an unidentified youth from Jalore, a city in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, uncovered an audio clip depicting the horrible details of his sister’s rape. In a 32-minute audio clip that went viral on social media, the victim revealed the violence she endured from her father to her aunt. The boy was enraged when he learned of his sister’s condition, according to The Times of India, and jumped into a canal on Saturday.

Authorities raced to the victim’s home after learning of the viral video to investigate the issue, where they discovered her brother’s sad death. The girl’s father departed the city after the video went viral, prompting authorities to initiate an inquiry.

The kid tells her aunt on the tape that her father assaulted her once while driving her around in his car offering to purchase her a phone. The child told Outlook India that her mother insisted on bringing her brother with her that day, but her father refused. However, the footage does not provide the exact date of the alleged assault.

When the youngster complains that her father approached her while she was sleeping, her aunt can be heard recommending that she sleep with her grandmother in the audio recording. Her father, according to the girl, forbids her from leaving the house or speaking to anyone in the family.

According to the video, the girl’s mother chastised her for yelling at her father after he made sexual advances. She also claims to be powerless and wishes for her father’s death so she can escape the abuse.

“We have been investigating the event and documenting the girl’s statements,” stated an investigating officer, Praveen Kumar.

