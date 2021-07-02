After “abuse and intimidation” during the campaign, Leadbeater believes politics must change.

Following intimidation and abuse during a “grueling” by-election campaign, New Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has called for a change in the way politics is handled.

During her victory speech, Ms Leadbeater, whose sister, Jo Cox, was murdered in the constituency in 2016, made a point of thanking the police, saying it had been a “gruelling few weeks.”

“I want to give a massive thank you to the police who, tragically, I have needed more than ever during the last several weeks,” she stated from the stage.

“The majority of the campaign was totally fine,” Ms Leadbeater told the PA news agency, “but I think last weekend we witnessed some pretty improper behavior.”

“I have been attacked and intimidated, members of my campaign team have been abused in the street and have had objects hurled at them, and someone has been arrested.”

“All I ask is that we all agree that our politics are superior to that. That kind of behavior isn’t appropriate.”

“I’m really looking forward to it,” she said, “but I think there needs to be a bigger discourse about what politics looks like in the UK.”

“I’ve also spent the last five years with the Jo Cox Foundation, trying to encourage civility in public life. I’m in the middle of it right now, and things need to change.

“We need to reconsider how we communicate with people with whom we disagree.”

Mrs Cox would have been proud of Ms Leadbeater, who said her family had played a crucial role in her standing in her sister’s old seat.

“She understood how capable I was,” she explained. So she’d be overjoyed that I’ve progressed to this degree.

“And if I can be half as good as she was as an MP, I’ll be doing well.”

“Their believe in me is very powerful,” the new MP said of her family’s continued support.

“They know I’ll give it my all and work my tail off to accomplish what’s best for them. (This is a brief piece.)