After abandoning a 4-month-old that wasn’t hers at Walmart, a woman was arrested on drug charges.

Melissa Smith, 37, was arrested Friday on drug and other charges after being seen in a Northport, Alabama, Walmart with a newborn who wasn’t hers in a shopping cart Thursday night, according to the Associated Press. The baby was subsequently found abandoned.

Bethany Joy Boothe, 37, the baby’s mother, was later arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated driving offense, according to police.

According to WSFA News, Smith was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a controlled substance. Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter said Friday that both women will face further charges linked to the infant’s abandonment.

According to the Associated Press, the 4-month-old daughter was discovered in the jewelry section of the store around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The two women were also apparently acquaintances, according to police, and it’s unknown why Smith had the child with her in the Walmart or where Boothe was at the time.

“We don’t believe it was an abduction,” Carpenter added, “but we don’t know the complete story yet.”

When police arrived, they discovered Walmart staff caring for the kid, who appeared to be in good health. She was transferred to a local hospital and later placed in the custody of the state’s Department of Human Resources.

According to AL.com and WIAT News, Smith was recognized as the lady who had previously been with the infant based on a pocketbook recovered in the cart, security footage, and witness accounts.

Carpenter described the situation as “sad and heartbreaking,” adding that the state will do all possible to secure the child’s safety and stability in the future.

According to a police statement, Smith was arrested and his bail was set at $17,500.

Smith and Boothe did not have an attorney who could speak on their behalf, according to court records.