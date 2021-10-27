After a youngster was stabbed in the street, a 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder.

After a teenager was stabbed in the street, a boy was charged with attempted murder.

In the early hours of Monday morning, an 18-year-old was assaulted on Thomas Drive in Prescot.

As police in the neighborhood sealed off the scene, he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Sniffer dogs and forensics officers were also on the scene.

Evidence markers were set alongside a covered car that was later taken away from the location.

Merseyside Police issued the following statement on Monday evening: “Officers were alerted to a stabbing report on Thomas Drive in Prescot at around 5.30 a.m. today (Monday, October 25).

“A 16-year-old teen boy has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of Section 18 injuring with intent.”

The police department gave an update on Tuesday evening, stating that the teen’s condition had improved, and subsequently adding that a boy had been charged.

It added in a statement: “After an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Thomas Drive in Prescot in the early hours of Monday, October 25, 2021, a 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed instrument.

“He will appear at Liverpool Youth Court tomorrow (Wednesday, October 26th, 2021),” says the statement.

