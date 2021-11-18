After a year of record low numbers and endangerment, Monarch Butterflies Return to California.

After a record-low survey count last year, Monarch Butterflies have made an astonishing return to their winter resting site in California. The comeback is seen as a ray of hope for the endangered species, which were thought to be on the verge of extinction in the area.

The monarch butterflies move west around early November, and the Xerces Society counts them every year. “Only 1,914 monarchs were counted at all the sites,” according to a 2020 survey. Since the 1980s, there has been a staggering 99.9% drop.” However, according to a report by the Xerces Society, an unofficial count conducted by researchers and volunteers in 2021 revealed that there are over 50,000 monarchs at typical landing places.

In December 2020, the US Fish and Wildlife Service classified monarch butterflies to be an endangered species.

“I can’t remember ever having such a miserable year, and I thought they were finished.” They had vanished. “They claimed they wouldn’t come back, and sure enough, this year, bang, they landed,” said Moe Ammar, president of the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce, dubbed “Butterfly Town, USA.” Specialists aren’t sure why the number exploded this year, but it’s possible that better breeding conditions and an invasion from the East coast are to blame.

“Climatic variables may have had an impact on the population. “We could have gotten an inflow of monarchs from the eastern United States, which happens occasionally, but it’s unclear why the population is where it is this year,” said Sarina Jepsen, Director of Endangered Species at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

The surveys, known as “The Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count,” have been conducted every year since 1997. It lasts three weeks, with Thanksgiving as the centerpiece.

Every year, Western monarchs are known to return to the same locations, including the same trees. To stay warm, they switch from the Pacific Northwest to California when the seasons change. Around March, they normally begin to spread out again.

Pacific Grove, a city just south of San Francisco, is regarded to be one of the most preferred places for them to return.

For years, the city has battled to keep the population from dwindling. It’s known as “Butterfly Town, USA,” where even bothering a monarch might result in a $1000 fine.

There were no monarch butterflies in the town last year. This year’s count revealed that there were approximately 13,000 of them.

