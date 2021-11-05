After a year of interruption, the University of Liverpool may face additional strikes.

After the University and College Union (UCU) voted decisively in favor of industrial action, a new round of strikes could erupt at the University of Liverpool.

When the UCU declared victory after 24 days of staff walkouts and a marking boycott during the local branch’s six-month campaign against projected job losses in October, the university narrowly avoided a five-day strike.

The University of Liverpool now faces further disruption after academic employees voted 76 percent in favor of strike action and 88 percent in favor of non-strike action in a nationwide pension issue.

On a turnout of 53 percent, above the legal requirement of 50 percent, the local UCU branch voted in accordance with the national outcome, with two-thirds of voters favoring strike action.

This criteria was exceeded by branches at 35 of the institutions polled.

The University of Liverpool is one of 37 institutions that potentially face strikes because the threshold criterion does not apply to Queens University Belfast and the University of Ulster.

“These results represent a strong mandate for strike action over pension cuts and should be heard loud and clear by university employers,” UCU national secretary Jo Grady said in a statement.

“University staff have done their utmost to help students throughout the pandemic, but management has retaliated by attempting to reduce their guaranteed pension by 35%.

“Our members have made it quite clear that they will not accept these vicious attacks on their retirement in just three weeks of voting.”

“It is now in the hands of employers to prevent striking action, which is also the desired outcome among employees.”

“All management has to do now is reverse their ill-advised cuts and return to the negotiating table.”

“Any disruption will be completely their responsibility if they fail to do so.”

Universities UK (UUK), the university employer group, and the UCU have had a long-running feud over pensions.

During a disagreement over pensions in 2018, students took Vice-Chancellor Janet Beer’s office on the fifth floor of the University of Liverpool’s Foundation Building.

The UCU said at the time that the average lecturer would lose £10,000 per year.