After a year of fancy dress meetings, a fundraising parent plans to don his 100th garment.

A fundraising parent who has dressed up for business meetings for the past year aims to don his 100th costume this week, and is hoping for public support.

Nick Jemetta, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, has dressed up as Batman, Gordon Ramsay, and other characters for hundreds of Zoom meetings during lockdown.

After a fancy dress Friday PE with Joe Wicks class, the father-of-two donned his first outfit for a business video call.

The 37-year-old told the PA news agency, “Everyone was simply laughing, smiling, and asking questions.”

“It was uplifting folks at a time when they were in need.”

Mr. Jemetta sa sa sa sa sa