After a year of agony due to the coronavirus, Toxteth is gathering up the pieces.

As the year came to a close, a trip through Toxteth would have revealed a community slowly emerging from decades of poverty, neglect, and bad press.

The Granby Four Streets’ vibrant colors are a far cry from the dreary rows of abandoned terraces that have been let to rot for decades.

Locals claim that streets that had been abandoned for years are now alive with the sounds of children playing and families, thanks in part to the work of local activists.

Since the 1990s, new communities have sprung up as migrants from all over the world have moved here, bringing their own businesses and support networks with them.

But that was before Covid-19, a once-in-a-generation public health crisis that has altered the fabric of society in ways we haven’t yet begun to count.

The ECHO looked at how a community on the rise, with a reputation for poverty and neglect, dealt with the Covid disaster.

While there were a lot of good things about Princes Park ward before Covid, it was also a place with a lot of disparities and pockets of poverty.

Liverpool City Council’s Public Health department issued some sobering numbers last month.

Last year, life expectancy in the city plummeted due to covid, but nowhere was it lower than Princes Park, the council ward that includes Granby Street and Lodge Lane, where average life expectancy dropped by 5.3 years.

A baby boy born today in the dynamic and bustling community can expect to live 2.3 years fewer than the city average and an incredible 9.4 years less than the Church ward, which has the best life expectancy.

Dewayne Williams, a popular gamer from L8, was one of the pandemic’s victims, spending two weeks on a ventilator before succumbing to Covid-19 on February 12.

“Dewayne was usually the most friendly person in the room, always helping new people feel at home and working to develop the community with his kindness and. The summary comes to a close.