After a year, Halton’s first solar farm has been declared a success.

The first solar farm in Widnes is approaching its one-year anniversary, and those behind the project are looking to expand it.

The vast array of 3,000 solar panels was built on the disused St Michael’s Golf Course about a year ago, with the balance of the money coming from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and Halton Council.

Two rangers have been hired to watch after the site’s solar field as well as work to assist the local ecology.

The one-megawatt solar farm is designed to create 850,000kwh of electricity per year and is connected to the DCBL Stadium – home of the Widnes Vikings – through a private line, with roughly 45 percent of the energy generated going to the national grid.

According to planners, the stadium’s reduced energy use would help the Council lower its carbon impact, saving roughly 120 tonnes of CO2 per year and more than 3,000 tonnes during the project’s lifetime. Furthermore, the electricity utilized at the stadium will aid in the reduction of the venue’s energy costs.

The solar farm has generated around 650,000 kwh each year to date, and it is on track to meet its annual target. More energy was exported than intended due to the pandemic and the stadium’s closure for much of 2020 and early 2021, but this is projected to improve in the second year. The stadium has utilized about 20% of the energy, resulting in £14,000 in savings in operating costs.

The council is currently considering if it is feasible to expand the solar farm and connect it to other council structures.

“The work to build an emergent eco park on what was a former brownfield site is a wider benefit of the solar farm scheme,” said Cllr Phil Harris, the Council’s portfolio holder for Climate Change, who recently visited the site.

“The initiative is a clear example of the council’s continuous objectives to lower our carbon footprint, better the environment, and save energy.”