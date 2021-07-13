After a year away from football, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge joins a new team on trial.

Daniel Sturridge, a former Liverpool striker, is expected to join Real Mallorca on a trial basis during the pre-season.

After his contract with Trabzonspor in Turkey expired in March 2020, the 31-year-old has been without a club.

After being banned from football for four months for breaking betting rules, Sturridge decided to separate ways.

During his time at Anfield, the striker was found guilty of passing on information about a possible transfer to family members.

He then spent the entire 2020-21 season out of the league, but now appears to be looking for a way back.

He’ll begin pre-season training with Real Mallorca on Wednesday, looking to establish his value after a year away from the game.

“RCD Mallorca has given an invitation to Daniel Sturridge to participate in training sessions with the club’s first team as part of their preparation process beginning tomorrow, July 14,” the club said in a statement.

There is no mention of Sturridge joining Real Mallorca, although his participation is likely contingent on the chance of earning a contract.

After achieving promotion from the Segunda Division previous season, Luis Garcia Plaza’s squad is presently preparing for a return to La Liga.