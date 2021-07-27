After a ‘WWII mortar bomb’ was discovered in a field, the army and police closed the route.

Around 2 p.m. yesterday, police and bomb disposal teams were summoned to a farm on Stockton Lane in Warrington (Monday 26).

Police closed Stockton Lane and advised residents to stay away from the area while bomb disposal crews were on the scene.

“Stockton Lane was closed as a result of the incident, and residents were requested to avoid the area as a precaution,” a Warrington Police spokesperson said on Facebook.

“Due to a WW2 artillery shell cone discovered in a neighboring field, Stockton Lane will be restricted for the next few hours.

“Army is present.”

Cheshire Police stated the gadget was not explosive after further investigation, but it was hauled away to be properly disposed of.

“At around 2pm on Monday, July 26, police in attendance at a farm on Stockton Lane, Stockton Heath, were advised that an unexploded mortar bomb had been discovered at the address,” a police spokesperson said.

“A cordon was established as a precaution, and the EOD was dispatched to the scene.

“It was determined not to be explosive after additional investigation, but it was taken away to be disposed of.”

This isn’t the first time bomb disposal crews have been dispatched to suspected World War II explosive devices in the last week.

After two unexploded bombs were discovered in Wirral on Wednesday, July 21, residents were evacuated.

When police got on the site, they evacuated a “limited number” of homes near the devices, shut down nearby roads, and set up a perimeter “as a precaution.”