After a worker requests ‘pawternity’ leave to care for a new puppy, the boss ignites a discussion.

A supervisor has ignited an online debate after admitting that one of his employees requested time off to care for a new dog.

Getting a new dog may be an exciting and hard moment, and it’s often compared to caring for a human child while they’re young- but is taking time off to care for a new furry arrival like you would a human child justified?

This was the conundrum faced by Roger Wade, the CEO of Boxpark, a London-based chain of pop-up shopping and dining locations.

When an employee approached him about taking time off to care for his new puppy, he resorted to social media to solicit feedback.

‘One of my employees has requested paternity leave since he has a new dog,’ stated the message, which was first published on LinkedIn. ‘How do you feel about it?’ with a poll underneath for site users to vote—and it generated a fascinating debate, with thousands of individuals voting to have their say.

One person even went so far as to remark that this was proof that the ‘world has officially gone insane,’ adding: “people honestly think it’s alright to take time off for having a dog!”

“Trying to cover voids puts strain on other colleagues and the business in general,” said another. It’s a lifestyle decision if you have a pet.” “Can we focus on proper parental leave for actual infants first?” asked a third, pointing out that shared parental leave is still a contentious issue. One user even went so far as to call it “discrimination” against individuals who didn’t possess a pet of any kind, let alone a dog.

“Have folks gone insane?!?” This idea, in my opinion, discriminates against non-pawed pets. “How about my goldfish?” says the narrator. However, those in the 31% who thought the CEO should give his employees time off were adamant about why he should, citing reasons such as the fact that pets are considered members of the family and should be treated as such.

"Some folks are not lucky enough to be able to have children and.