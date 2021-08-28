After a ‘wonderful’ Aintree Hospital worker, 39, died unexpectedly, his mother was distraught.

After her son died suddenly at the age of 39, a bereaved mother has opened up about the ‘worst year of her life.’

Gina Whitehead was heartbroken when her beloved son Bevin, a cardiac technician, died suddenly of a heart attack.

Bevin, who was born in South Africa but now lives in the United Kingdom, has spent the previous 12 years working at both Aintree Hospital and Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

However, tragedy struck on August 24, 2020, when the 39-year-old died of a heart attack.

Gina has paid tribute to her “wonderful” son a year after his death and revealed what she misses the most about him.

“Bevin has always strived for the best since he was a small child,” she stated. He was first in his grade until his senior year, and he was a fantastic all-around athlete.

“He played tennis, cricket, and hockey for his makeshift team. He was polite, kind, and caring, as well as an excellent listener.

“Bevin always put the needs of others ahead of his own. He was a man of peace who was well-liked by all. He was a wonderful man who will be much missed by his friends and family.”

His partner in the United Kingdom and family in South Africa, as well as all of his friends and coworkers, were devastated by his untimely demise.

Melissa, Bevin’s nine-year partner, described him as “the most compassionate, humble man who had a desire for putting others beyond himself” after his death.

“He was such good fun and constantly tried to make others laugh, even at terrible situations,” Melissa recalled.

“He had a profound impact on his entire family, friends, and coworkers. They all knew him as a hard worker who was always striving to improve his knowledge and kindness.”

Ben’s name was added to a charity donation website, and more than £3,000 was raised for the Cardiology Department at Aintree Hospital and the Cardiac Risk in the Young charity.

“Bevin’s family and I are all utterly devastated and trying to get through this time as best we can,” he wrote on his GoFundMe page.

