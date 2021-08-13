After a woman’s parcel was shredded by a dog, delivery horror stories were exposed.

Following our request for horror stories, Washington Newsday readers described parcels abandoned in the rain, delivered to odd homes, and even thrown through a living room window.

The matter arose following the case of Brogan Griffiths, who purchased three outfits to be delivered in time for her birthday celebrations, only for the delivery driver to chuck the package over her fence, which was then destroyed by her dog.

When asked where the strangest spot a package had been left, Washington Newsday readers on Facebook shared similar accounts of inattentive delivery drivers.

Several disgruntled internet shoppers complained about parcels left in wheelie bins.

“In the bin that was carted away by rubbish men before we saw the card to explain where it had been put!” Jan Berrington stated.

“I was in the bin, while the garbage truck was only a few homes away,” Allan Morris stated.

“I was home, but they didn’t knock, just threw everything in the bin, and I lost my belongings.” I’ll get rare collectibles delivered to work if I buy them again.”

“[The firm] emailed a pic indicating they had ‘posted my new 14 piece pan set’ through the letter box but had actually put my wheelie bin in it, as stated on the note he left in my door, on bin day and it had been taken by the bin men,” Heather Parry explained.

Other instances included packages being left at other homes without the owner being notified.

“In next door neighbors’ garden, their daughter’s playhouse!” stated Jacqui Jones. We didn’t get a card to say they’d left it, either!”

“I had a delivery of suits for my boys for my and their father’s wedding ‘delivered,’” Karen Jackson stated.

“It was delivered to a different estate, and he couldn’t recall whose house it was. Thankfully, the power of Facebook and the local community helped us track them down.”

“In the next village, I was in the house watching him stop, glance around, and drive away; by the time I got my legs into motion, he was gone; there are seven houses all in a row in our hamlet,” Phil Crawley explained.

Other commenters gave examples. “The summary has come to an end.”