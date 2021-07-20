After a woman was struck by a car, the road was closed.

In St Helens, a woman was struck by a car while out walking.

The incident occurred in Haydock yesterday, when a Toyota automobile collided with the pedestrian, who was reported as being in her 60s.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement today that they were called to Clipsley Lane at 6.30pm yesterday after the claims.

According to the police, there is no evidence that the pedestrian was seriously harmed, and the driver of the Toyota came to a complete stop at the scene.

Residents also stated that highways were cordoned down yesterday evening as a result of the event on social media.

