After a woman was stabbed in the neck and stomach, a suspect was named after her.

Following a stabbing in Southport, a 50-year-old man from Southport has been charged with attempted murder.

On June 25, a 48-year-old lady was stabbed in the neck and abdomen while walking down Virginia Street.

In a severe state, she was rushed to the hospital.

Leslie Marshall, of Virginia Street, has been charged with attempted murder, according to Merseyside Police.

After undergoing surgery, the woman is believed to be in a stable condition in the hospital.

This morning, June 28, Leslie Marshall will appear in Merseyside Domestic Violence Remand Court.

Following the attack, police sealed off the area and a forensic team was dispatched to search for evidence.