After a woman was attacked with a machete, three teenagers were detained.

Following a machete attack on a woman in Merseyside, three teens were tracked down and detained.

On Wednesday, December 8, about 5.30 p.m., an attack occurred on Copt Oak Road in the Markfield region of Leicestershire.

According to LeicestershireLive, emergency personnel were dispatched to a gas station after reports of a woman in her 30s being gravely hurt.

Before she was attacked, the woman said police she and two others went to look for a stolen car with a pet lurcher, Duke, in the back.

Two men, aged 52 and 30, were previously detained and freed on bail on charges of attempted murder.

Merseyside Police have now detained three more people in connection with the incident after they were discovered on Thursday.

An 18-year-old male was among those arrested on charges of attempted murder.

On suspicion of helping an offender, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman were also arrested.

At this point, they are all being held in custody.

The victim, who is in her 30s, is in a serious but stable condition in the hospital.

Duke, the black and ginger lurcher, has yet to be discovered.

The woman was allegedly attacked with a “machete” and was seriously bleeding, according to an eyewitness.

“I was paying for my fuel inside the shop,” a member of the public at the petrol station told LeicestershireLive.

“Help, my sister’s been attacked, I need something to put on her head,’ said a man who flew in behind me.

“As I followed him out the door, I questioned, ‘attacked with what?’ ‘A machete,’ he said.

“I peeked out the window and saw her standing there, which, to be honest, looked like something out of a horror movie.

“I sat her down with another person.” I dialed 911, got some towels from a local store, and we applied pressure to the head wound to stem the bleeding.

“She was convinced she was going to die and requested her mother.”

The victim was allegedly assaulted with a “bladed weapon,” according to Leicestershire Police.

“While we have arrested three more persons, our investigation is still very much ongoing,” said Detective Sergeant Jenny Tattersall of the Complex Investigation Team (CIT).

“I would,” says the narrator. “Summary concludes.”