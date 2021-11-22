After a woman was assaulted on grassland, a rape charge was filed.

After a lady was sexually attacked near a military memorial, a guy was detained on suspicion of rape.

Police were alerted to complaints of a lady being sexually assaulted on the grass area near the war memorial on Lord Street in Southport around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman was unharmed, but police claimed she was rattled by the encounter and was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

A 16-year-old girl was discovered collapsed near a sports center.

A cordon was erected between Lord Street and St George’s Place, covering a huge stretch of gardened territory that is still in use today.

Two police vans were seen guarding the cordon earlier today, which spilled onto Lord Street’s pavement.

Two community officers are stationed at the barrier, keeping an eye on the situation.

A 24-year-old Birkdale man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday.

He is currently being held in detention while the investigation into the incident continues.

“A man has been detained following reports of a sexual assault in Southport on Sunday, November 22,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At approximately 11.10 p.m., cops were dispatched to allegations of a lady being sexually assaulted on the grass near the Lord Street war memorial.

“Despite the fact that she was unharmed, the woman was rattled by her encounter and was transported to the hospital to be examined.

“A 24-year-old male from Birkdale was arrested on suspicion of rape last night (Sunday, November 22).

“He remains in prison as the facts of the event are investigated.”

“We want to express our gratitude to the members of the public who alerted us so that we could make this quick arrest.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident number 21000810571.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence should dial 101 and speak to a highly trained operator.

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence should dial 101 and speak to a highly trained operator.

Victims can also get help through the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, a registered charity that can be reached at 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063.