After a woman was assaulted in the street, a pair in a red automobile may hold the key.

Witnesses of a lady being assaulted by a guy are being invited to come forward with any information they may have.

Officers were called to an allegation of a lady being assaulted by a man on Edmondson Street in St Helens at around 9.15 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

There were no major injuries to the sufferer. There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still underway.

Further investigation has shown that two guys in a red car stopped near the scene of the incident and spoke briefly with the woman, who requested that they inform the police, before driving off towards St Helens town centre.

The red car’s driver is thought to be in his 30s, with mousey blonde hair and a St Helens brogue.

The police have issued a direct appeal to the two males, as well as anyone who witnessed the incident or filmed it on CCTV, dashcam, or other devices.

Merseyside Police issued a statement saying, “Detectives are looking for information following an attack in St Helens on Friday 10 September.”

“On Friday, September 10th, about 9.15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a lady being assaulted by a male on Edmondson Street. There were no major injuries to the sufferer.

“Further investigation has shown that two men in a red car stopped near the scene of the incident and chatted briefly with the woman who urged them to inform the police before driving away towards St Helens town centre.

“The red car’s driver is thought to be in his 30s, with mousey blonde hair and a St Helens accent,” says the source.

“I would want to appeal directly to the two males, or anyone who observed what happened, or captured the incident on CCTV, dashcam, or other devices,” Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan stated.

“I want to reassure these witnesses that they are not in any danger, and any information you provide could be extremely helpful to our investigations.

“If you witnessed the assault or have any information, please contact us as we continue our investigation.”

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre). “The summary has come to an end.”