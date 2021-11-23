After a woman was assaulted, a rape suspect was released.

After a lady was sexually assaulted on grassland, a rape suspect was released on bond.

Police were alerted to complaints of a lady being sexually assaulted on the grass area near the war memorial on Lord Street in Southport around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman was unharmed, but police claimed she was rattled by the encounter and was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

A cordon was erected between Lord Street and St George’s Place, enclosing a substantial chunk of the gardened area.

On Monday, two police vans and two community policemen were observed manning the barricade.

A 24-year-old Birkdale man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police stated today that the man detained had been bailed with conditions.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident number 21000810571.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence should dial 101 and speak to a highly trained operator.

Victims can also get help through the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, which can be reached at 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063, or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA), which can be reached at 0151 558 1801.

