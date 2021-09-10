After a woman tries to dance with her husband, a mother is glassed in a pub.

After being glassed on her first night out with her spouse since having a baby, a mother said she “didn’t leave the home” for a week.

After being attacked during a night out in Southport on August 29, the 27-year-old, who has requested to remain nameless, has struggled to leave the house, and has pondered if it may be the last time she sees her baby.

She alleges a woman approached her husband while he was at Spenders pub while she was out with her spouse.

When the woman’s mother ordered her to leave her husband alone, she apparently sought to dance with him.

This was apparently received with a sneer and a chuckle, followed by a push, which prompted the mother to throw her drink at her. She was then “glassed” by the woman.

This knocked the mother-of-one out in the middle of the bar, where she awoke with a swollen face and a cut skull.

“It was my and my husband’s first night out leaving our baby with his parents,” she told The Washington Newsday. To have a dance, we went to Spenders. I wasn’t actually drinking because I had to go to work the next morning.

“Then, when my husband went to the bar to get a drink, this woman approached him and attempted to dance with him, so I went over and politely asked her to leave him alone.

“She laughed in my face and looked me up and down, so I responded, ‘He is my husband,’ and she shoved me, so I threw my drink at her. She smacked me in the head the next second. There was no brawl or anything like that.”

The mother now walks out the door, wondering whether it will be the last time she sees her two-year-old son, and if anything will happen to her while she is gone.

“I leave the house today knowing this could be the last time I see,” she told The Washington Newsday.

