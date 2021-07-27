After a woman sustained a head injury, Joey Barton entered a not guilty plea to assault by beating.

On Monday morning, the former Premier League footballer appeared via video link at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London.

The complaint against Barton, 38, of Widnes, stems from an incident on June 2 at a residence in Kew, south-west London, in which a woman was injured.

Barton, the manager of Bristol Rovers, only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and address.

During the hearing, he was dressed in a t-shirt and shorts.

Barton was granted unconditional bail until his December 16 trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

