After a woman has been assaulted, police arrive on the scene.

Following complaints of a woman being assaulted, a man was apprehended.

At around 9.30 p.m. yesterday (Thursday, November 18), Merseyside Police received a report of an attack in St Helens, according to Merseyside Police.

A 32-year-old male was arrested at the scene on Parr Stocks Road in Parr, according to detectives.

The individual was taken to a Merseyside police station for questioning by detectives, where he is still being held.

Witnesses reported seeing “a few cop cars, a riot van, and about 10 police” in the vicinity, with one individual claiming to have seen “a few cop cars, a riot van, and about 10 police.”

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact Merseyside Police at @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook using the log number 1031 of November 19, 2021.

People can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.