After a woman followed, a creepy guy in muddy trackies stopped a couple with their dog.

This weekend, a ‘worried’ woman was followed around Sefton Park while walking her dog.

Jenny Kirkham claimed that a man followed her for over 30 minutes after stopping to ask for a photo of the dog.

The man also questioned if she lived in the area and if her Shih-Tzu cross, Buster, was a puppy, according to the 27-year-old journalist.

Jenny attempted to leave the park after becoming increasingly concerned, but was pursued by the man.

Although the incident was reported to Merseyside Police, a number of people have taken to social media to claim that they have witnessed similar behavior in South Liverpool parks.

Many readers of The Washington Newsday contacted us and reported they had had similar “weird” and “frightening” experiences.

Some speculate that the man was attempting to steal the puppy in order to sell it for a profit.

Lisa Jane Harrison, who commented on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page, said she had a similar experience.

“This happened to me at my local park, and the man was strange, asking if I was married and who I lived with,” she added.

“I approached an older guy dog walker and seemed to know him, asking if I may accompany him to the park gate. I recommend doing something similar if you find yourself in a similar situation.”

“I was at a gas station a few nights ago and an intoxicated man in his 50s stood close behind me and was questioning me all sorts, I didnâ€TMt answer him and he started to talk more forcefully ‘why arenâ€TMt you telling me? Do you think I’m some kind of weirdo?’

“After obtaining my change, I ignored him and walked away. He asked who I was with because I was alone. I would have shoved him over if he had come any closer since he was unstable.

“It’s strange how some men think they’re invincible; I’m curious what his wife would have said if he had approached a young woman like that.”

