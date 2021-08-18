After a woman fights back, a man gropes her and brutally beats her.

An unnamed man was recorded on camera groping and beating a 26-year-old woman in Brooklyn early Sunday, and police in New York City are on the hunt for him.

The male approached the woman from behind and grabbed her buttocks as she walked at South 4th and Havemeyer Streets at around 2:15 a.m., according to a statement released Tuesday by the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers Division.

The man — who is now wanted for forceful touching — also repeatedly punched the girl as she tried to fight back over the groping, according to surveillance camera footage published alongside the police statement. The victim was also forced to the ground during the assault, according to the video.

According to the New York Post, the man made some sort of statement before escaping, but the victim couldn’t recall what he said.

The assault left the girl with bruising and swelling on her face, according to officials. She is accused of failing to report the event to the authorities right away.

The male was 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen in a dark baseball hat, a do-rag, a white T-shirt with dark sleeves and the number “88” on the back, denim shorts, and white sneakers, according to reports.

The event is being investigated by the NYPD’s Brooklyn Special Victims Squad.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered by authorities for any information that will lead to the man’s identification.

A man was caught on tape attacking and groping a 35-year-old lady in Brooklyn in late June, in a similar occurrence.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on June 28, the unnamed victim was walking near the corner of Morgan Avenue and Stagg Street in East Williamsburg when the man attacked her, according to police.

The male, who was sought for forceful contact, approached the victim from behind before springing on her and pinning her to the ground, according to surveillance camera evidence.

The man allegedly reached into the victim’s shorts and grabbed her buttocks forcibly.

The man allegedly reached into the victim's shorts and grabbed her buttocks forcibly.

According to authorities, the assailant did not say anything during the incident. After striking the man once in the face, the victim was able to break free and flee.