After a woman fell from a moving car, a Lamborghini driver was charged with murder.

After a woman was witnessed falling from a moving car, a man turned himself in to Georgia police and was charged with murder.

On Monday, October 10, Alfred Megbuluba, 31, of Lilburn, Georgia, was driving a Lamborghini with Catherine Khan, 28, of Atlanta.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, witnesses said Khan, of Snellville, was either thrown out or pushed from the moving car near the junction of Peachtree and Piedmont roads.

Khan was rushed to a neighboring hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and died.

According to the publication, Megbuluba turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Monday, where he was charged with felony homicide, theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud, and financial transaction card theft.

Khan was “thrown out of the car,” according to a 911 call from a witness, who identified the vehicle as a gray Lamborghini. According to 11Alive, the caller claimed there had been a confrontation before Khan fell from the speeding car.

The witness said the motorist “took off” and was spotted going toward Piedmont Road and Georgia State Route 400 in the same 911 call.

“Mr. Megbuluba is not guilty of the charges made against him,” Megbuluba’s defense attorney Steve Sado told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ms. Khan’s death was a tragic accident.” Since it was started six days ago, a GoFundMe appeal to raise funds for a memorial for Khan has raised $6,232 out of a $5,000 goal.

And a Facebook post, Sarah Freeman, the fundraiser’s organizer, paid tribute to Khan, saying she “had the warmest heart in the most kind soul you would ever meet.”

“She would strip the clothing off her back to make sure you were warm enough before even thinking about how it would effect her,” Freeman continued.

“Catherine was a young, attractive, and charismatic woman. She was unafraid to stand up for what she believed in.” “I just want to thank everyone for the lovely thoughts, memories, and images of my sweet baby girl,” Elizabeth Long, who claimed to be Khan’s mother, said on a Facebook page dedicated to her memory.

"Knowing how much she was adored gives me immense peace. Catherine worked hard and had fun.