After a woman dives into the Mersey River, men save her life.

Two police officers have been honored for their valiant efforts in saving the life of a woman.

In March of this year, Sergeants Joe McNally and Dave Schofield were on duty when they received calls that a woman had jumped into the Mersey River.

Officers from Cheshire Police arrived at the scene in Warrington to find a woman who was agitated and submerged in water.

Both cops dove into the water and swam to her rescue, raising her above the water level.

According to Cheshire Live, the woman resisted their assistance and attempted to return to the sea.

They did, however, manage to drag the woman down the river’s edge and onto the bank, where the fire department had come to assist them.

The woman was transported to hospital for medical treatment after being held under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act.

She later expressed gratitude to the cops who assisted her.

Both policemen received medical attention for exposure to the cold and damp, as well as immunizations against infections that could be spread by river water.

The two policemen were lauded by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service for going above and beyond what was anticipated.

They’ve been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards 2021 and have won a Chief Constable’s Commendation for their efforts.

Jamie Thompson, Chairman of the Cheshire Police Federation, said: “Officers are much more than crime fighters, as this incident demonstrates yet again.

“Joe and Dave rushed instantly to save the woman, putting their own safety on hold.

“Not only did they behave selflessly, but they also ensured the safety of other cops on the scene by instructing them not to climb over the barriers onto the riverbank.

“I have no doubt that the woman would not be alive today if it weren’t for the bold acts of these officers.

“We’re incredibly proud of them.”

The Cheshire Police Federation nominated both of them for The National Bravery Awards for their bravery.

The awards honor and recognize policemen from across England and Wales who have displayed extraordinary bravery while on or off duty.

Police is sponsoring the awards ceremony, which will take place on December 9, 2021. “The summary has come to an end.”