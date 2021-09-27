After a woman died in a horrific M62 incident, a guy was detained for “dangerous driving.”

After a woman died in a car accident on the highway, a guy was detained on suspicion of causing death by risky driving.

On Friday, September 24, about 11.35 p.m., the woman, 35, was murdered when her Audi collided with the central reserve between junctions 7 and 8 of the M62.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman succumbed to her injuries on the site.

Following the collision with the central reservation, another collision occurred with a silver Mercedes SUV.

The scene was attended by Merseyside Police, the North West Motorway Patrol Group, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, and the North West Ambulance Service.

Officers detained a 34-year-old Tameside man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving at 3:40pm on Saturday, September 25.

He’s since been released on the condition that he cooperate with the investigation.

“Although we have made an arrest following what was a really heartbreaking tragedy for the family of the young woman who regrettably lost her life, our investigations into the circumstances are still ongoing,” said Sergeant Steve Smith of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“As a result, we ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on dashcam or other devices and has yet to come forward do so as soon as possible,” says the statement. Your information may be critical in putting the last parts of our investigation together.”

Anyone with information should call police on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 1227 of September.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.