After a witness follows the vehicle away from the crime scene, a fatal hit-and-run suspect is apprehended.

Thanks to the efforts of a witness who followed his vehicle and reported the license plate to authorities, a 32-year-old man involved in a tragic hit-and-run in Tacoma, Washington, was discovered and detained.

On November 28, about 5:45 a.m., Tacoma Police received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on East 44th and Portland Avenue.

Soon later, patrol cops arrived on the scene. The Tacoma Police Department’s Collision Investigation Team, as well as crime scene technicians, soon joined them.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old guy, died as a result of his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Officers were able to contact the 32-year-old driver with the help of a witness who had been following the suspect’s vehicle, and he was detained without incident. He was charged with vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, and various crimes since then.

He was arrested and lodged at the Pierce County Jail. The collision is still being investigated.

The Tacoma Police Department complimented the witnesses’ efforts in assisting them in locating the hit-and-run suspect in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Thank you to the person who followed the suspect car in a deadly hit-and-run that happened this morning at 5:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of Portland Ave.,” they added. “Officers were able to apprehend the 32-year-old male suspect driver for Felony Hit and Run and Vehicular Homicide.” The Tacoma Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

According to research published by the American Automobile Association’s Foundation for Traffic Safety in 2018, more than one hit-and-run crash occurs on U.S. highways every minute, with walkers and cyclists accounting for roughly 65 percent of those killed.

