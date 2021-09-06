After a wheelchair rolls into a park lake, a woman is rescued.

After her wheelchair rolled into the lake at Botanic Gardens in Southport, a woman was transported to the hospital.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was “rescued,” according to one witness, after “screaming” for help to passers-by.

A representative for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed the event occurred on Monday, stating, “We were called at 13:43 and despatched one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.”

“We brought one patient, a 30-year-old woman, to the hospital.”

In recent months, the lake at the park in Churchtown has been at the center of a massive effort.

After 37-year-old Ben Crallan-Smith died after falling into the lake, the Make A Change For Ben campaign wants the lake cleaned and safety measures such as water aeration fountains erected.

Ben, a Southport resident, died in June 2018 after contracting a rare bacterial illness as a result of a leg cut.

The water in the lake was tested after Ben’s death and found to be of a “appropriate standard for a waterbody that is not approved bathing water,” according to Sefton Council, while Public Health England was confident the lake was not the source of infection.

The council proposed upgrades to the lake and lakefront area worth up to £30,000 earlier this month.

New water aeration fountains, new fencing, and secure lifeline stations are among them, as are plans for yearly community clean-up programs.

The Make A Change For Ben campaign is adamant about making the lake safe for the tens of thousands of families that visit the park each year.